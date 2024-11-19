Houston Rockets: Jalen Green Slumping or Settled?
The Houston Rockets sit at No. 4 in the Western Conference at 10-5. The start of the season was led by Jalen Green, who has now become Mr. Fourth Quarter.
Green started off the season averaging just over 28 points a game on over 41% from the three-point range and as a whole. The numbers he put up to start the season were higher than most were expecting.
Houston is now 15 games into their season, and Green has cooled off quite a bit. He is averaging 19.7 points and five rebounds on 39.3% from the field. His three-point percentage is a career-low 32.8%, although he is shooting more threes per game this year than his previous seasons.
The fourth-year guard has been very beneficial, especially in the fourth quarter. He is averaging almost seven points on a solid 54.8% true shooting percentage.
Even though he has cooled down, it has not stopped Houston from winning. Milwaukee snapped their five-game winning streak last night, but that very streak helped them get near the top of the West. In order for the Rockets to reach the Playoffs, they need to continue winning more than not.
Fred VanVleet has started to play well, which has helped the team. The Rockets have seemed to have found balance between the rotation minutes and who to play in what lineup. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson have absolutely stepped up, putting the league on notice due to their outstanding defense and will to win. They are both taller than 6-foot-7 and are able to defend some of the quickest guards in the league because of their mobility off the bench.
Players on the Rockets have been making their mark. With Green quieting down, the rest of the roster has taken a leap. It has also helped the guard, as he shows up when he needs to in the fourth quarter. He doesn't look as solid as he did to start the season, but he has stayed consistent on getting to the bucket with ease and scoring. As long as Green can continue to get his easy points and become more consistent with his shot, the Rockets should stay in the winning column.
