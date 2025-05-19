Houston Rockets: Keep or Trade Jalen Green?
Rockets' guard Jalen Green just had the best season of his career, averaging 21 points, almost five rebounds, and three assists on 42.3% from the field and a career-high 35.4% from three. He led the Houston Rockets to their first playoff appearance since the 2019-2020 season, and his first career playoff appearance.
However, he did not perform very well in the first round, besides a 38-point Game 2.
Green is an explosive guard who can get to his spot and score. His defense also improved from his first three seasons in the league. He found his confidence this season, which helped him lead the team. Once he gets hot, it creates a high chance of Houston winning. Consistency is important with the guard, and he was much more consistent this season than any other so far in his four-year career. Green getting hot unlocks the team's full potential, and he is a significant factor in the Rockets' winning.
The Rockets have been a team to watch out for in trade rumors this offseason surrounding any star player in the league. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are two players who have been named in the same conversation as Houston. However, it would likely take Green being traded for the Rockets to acquire a superstar on the team.
Rafael Stone has mentioned continuity of the team and continuing to develop the young players. Green is one of those, but due to his poor playoff performances, there is a chance he could be traded for a superstar. Houston had a season this year in which they exceeded all expectations, with a lot of help from the fourth-year player.
Trading the 23-year-old could be risky, as he had trouble with consistency in his first three regular seasons. In his first playoff series, he was taken out of the game by being double-teamed. This led to his inconsistencies and poor offensive play. Continuing to develop the guard to be the answer to the Rockets' issues. Houston needs a scorer, and Green proved himself in that role in the regular season. He did not get to show his scoring in the playoffs aside from game 2, but he could become the scorer that the Rockets need.