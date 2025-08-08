Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant on Pace to Pass Michael Jordan on All-Time Scoring List
Not too many players get the opportunity to crack the NBA's All-Time scoring list, let alone reach the illustrious top five.
As it currently stands, the top five spots on the NBA's All-Time scoring list is occupied by Lebron James (42,184), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643) and Michael Jordan (32,392).
While Dirk Nowitzki (31,560) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) occupy spots six and seven with zero chance of the two accumulating any more points, it is the No. 8 player on the All-Time list that has an opportunity to pass both players and possibly Michael Jordan this season to creep into the list's top five.
That player is none other than future Hall of Famer and newly acquired Houston Rocket, Kevin Durant.
The veteran forward entered the top ten back in 2023 following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, where Durant would put together 3,679 points in two seasons of work, going from No. 10 to No. 8 ahead of this season.
A career average of 27.2 points, Kevin Durant's elite scoring has been on display in almost every season he's been in the league, as only LeBron James has more seasons averaging 25-plus points per game, with Durant logging 16 to James' 20.
As Durant gears up for his 18th NBA season, he comes in with 30,571 points for his career.
At his current pace, the 36-year-old forward can enter the All-Time scoring top five by the end of the 2025-26 season.
Last season as a member of the Phoenix Suns, Durant scored a total of 1,647 points in a 62-game season, an impressive feat but nowhere near the superstar's full potential.
In every year that the Slim Reaper has logged at least 70 games, he's averaged a minimum of 2,000 points, and with another full season like this, Durant can put himself in the upper echelon of NBA scoring.
Already the all-time scoring leader in the Olympics for the United States basketball with 518 points, his recent Gold Medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics helped the veteran pass Lisa Leslie, who held the top spot with 488 points.
Now on a team full of athletic wings and a savvy pass-first point guard in Fred VanVleet, Durant's main role for the Rockets this season will be what he is best at: scoring.
Going into his age-37 season, Durant will look to lead the Rockets into NBA title contention as their primary scorer and late-game closer this season.
With another full season of play from the veteran, there is a very good chance he could see himself enter the top five of the All-Time scoring list even if a championship is not obtained.