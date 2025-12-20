NBA Veteran Believes Kevin Durant is the Best Scorer in League History

While the Houston Rockets have Kevin Durant in what could be the final chapter of his long and illustrious career, that doesn't take away from his stardom. At 37 years old, he is still one of the league's most efficient and talented players, averaging 25.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

The Rockets are 16-8, with Durant's offensive production rubbing off on the rest of the team. Houston ranks third in offensive rating right now, with the 6-foot-11 sniper gravitating defenses and allowing the rest of the team to shine.

Durant has always been regarded as one of the NBA's greatest scorers. At this point, you may even be in the minority if you think he's not THE greatest. The former MVP and two-time champion has multiple 50-40-90 club appearances. The only other players to do it in more than one season are Steve Nash and Larry Bird.

Durant's talents were recently praised by Marcus and Markieff Morris, former NBA veterans. The two have faced him a plethora of times over the course of their pro careers, so they know him well both in person and watching from a distance.

When asked who the greatest scorer in league history is, Markieff took the question and answered with Durant. He also provided an explanation that would hold up well in a debate.

“I think he’s the best scorer in NBA history. Me, personally. My thoughts on the game: he’s the best in NBA history,” Morris said. “There’s no other player that was 6-11 that was getting off the dribble like that. 7-foot. Hang dribble and longevity, none of them scored like KD. Even though they’re like [Michael] Jordan was Jordan, he had the fadeaway.

“KD was the first of his kind to actually see a guy that tall really scoring the ball at a high a** level. From day one, since he stepped into the league."

Jordan is arguably Durant's biggest competition in such a debate. While LeBron James is regarded as the GOAT by many, he is more of a spectacular all-around talent than a pure bucket-getter. When you need a basket in any situation, Durant may be the most versatile as a near-seven-footer with quickness, a tight handle and a smooth stroke.

What's more important is that the Slim Reaper is still producing at a high level for a Rockets team that has a shot to go far in the playoffs. Houston is one of the better two-way teams in basketball right now, and are hoping to challenge anyone for the championship.