Houston Rockets: Trade for Kevin Durant or Stay Away?
The Houston Rockets have been involved in trade rumors with multiple superstars over the last few months, and Kevin Durant has been the most prominent one.
Durant to Houston definitely seems possible, as the Rockets hold some of the Phoenix Suns' first round picks, which they allegedly required in order to get that very deal done. Phoenix currently sits at the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, while having Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. It would be no surprise if Phoenix decides to blow it up soon and rebuild.
Houston currently sits at the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and they have not made the postseason in four years. This season has surprised many people, and the Rockets are exceeding all expectations. However, they do not have a player that can generate offense at any given time. As one of the greatest scorers of all time, Durant brings that.
Ime Udoka coached the veteran forward on the Brooklyn Nets, and it would not be very shocking if they rejoin in Space City. Udoka is a win-now coach, which he has proven so far in Houston. Durant has been a winner in his career, and with the Rockets, could push them to true contention.
It would probably take a few young players and Phoenix's picks to trade for the NBA champion. The question at hand is: Does Houston trade their young pieces for an aging 37-year-old?
This is something that decision-maker Rafael Stone and Udoka will have to figure out together. The Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the league with the most potential, and that has been shown this season.
Jalen Green is having the best season of his career, Amen Thompson has been an All-NBA level defender, Alperen Sengun made the All-Star team for the first time this year, and Jabari Smith Jr. as well as Tari Eason have helped propel the Rockets to win.
There are so many years for this team to develop together. Durant would come to Houston for only a few years, and would need to get a championship almost immediately. Building the "Core 7" together for the future might be the best idea in the long run.