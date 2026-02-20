Warriors Star Questions Rockets' Ability to Move Past Social Media Scandal

The Houston Rockets have found a way to dominate the headlines even during the week of the All-Star break. Well, mostly Kevin Durant, not the Rockets.

Durant’s use of social media has him under fire once again. But this one is unlike past incidents with the future Hall of Famer and his famed pastime.

Back in 2017, Durant was exposed for using a burner accounts when it was discovered that he had posted on his verified account, speaking in third person. At that time, he was critical of the infrastructure surrounding him on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s roster.

Or the lack thereof, by his estimation.

Four years later, he was fined $50,000 by the league office for what was deemed as homophobic and misogynistic language/rhetoric on Instagram, following a verbal spat with famed actor Michael Rapaport.

This time, however, was quite different. IT didn’t necessarily have Durant’s name behind the online account.

(Which is the essence of a burner account – it’s anonymous.)

Messages from a group chat immersed, which were posted by someone who was critical of several Houston Rockets players.

Well, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, more specifically.

As it pertains to the disparaging remarks.

Online sleuths initially tabbed the account to Durant. But many were still giving him the benefit of the doubt. Until he addressed the situation, with a non-denial.

(Because that would have seemingly ended all speculation).

Draymond Green, Durant’s former teammate of three years with the Golden State Warriors, questions whether it’s possible to essentially put the toothpaste back in the tube and move forward.

Green took to the Draymond Green Show to state his case.

“I’ll tell you what, if it is, I don’t know how you walk back into practice, I mean, walking back into practice after the break, almost you walk into the locker room. It probably feels like a Key and Peele sketch. Just like a little awkward, like what do you do? Uh, what’s up, bro? I don’t know. Yeah, but anyway, these are alleged. It’s alleged to be KD’s burner account. Maybe one day we’ll know the truth. Maybe we already know the truth. Who knows, I don't know.”

Winning cures all.

If the Rockets go on a tear, no one will remember this.

Even if they don’t, the news cycle will wash this story up. Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. posted a pro-Durant post on Instagram, making it clear how he feels about the matter.

And based on Houston's showing on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets, it looks like the team is past it. It's almost as if it never happened.

Thus far, they've already proven Green erroneous.