The Houston Rockets Keys to a 50-Plus Win Season
The Houston Rockets are 52-28, and have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Discipline, defense, and physicality are the three main keys that have led to the Rockets' success this season.
Houston made the right coaching change when they hired Ime Udoka. His intensity has certainly gotten this team on the right track after the last regime. Last season, they were 41-41, which was must better than the previous season. In Year 2 with Udoka, they are now the No. 2 seed in the Playoffs.
The Western Conference is super tough, with seeds 5-8 still being up for grabs. The Rockets' discipline this season to stay down and stay on their feet through their losing streak and injuries has been impressive.
Jalen Green is a perfect example of this discipline. He signed a team-friendly contract this offseason, but the discipline instilled in him by Udoka to prove himself worthy has made him exceed expectations.
Being able to stay mentally ready for every game through highs and lows this season has been something that was not shown throughout the rebuild, and that was key this season.
Defense has been talked a lot about this Rockets team, but they're a two-way product. Not only do they own the fourth-best defensive rating, they're banging on the offensive top-10 door sitting at No. 11. Led by Amen Thompson on defense, Houston has been able to rack up steals and blocks, as well as stop at the point of attack. The Rockets rank No. 25 in shooting percentage this season, which goes to show how impressive their defense has been. Houston has recently gotten some comparisons to the Bad Boy Pistons due to their physical defense and grittiness on the court.
Speaking of, physicality is another huge key for the Rockets this season and moving forward.
This team doesn't back down and welcomes tension. Feistiness is always reciprocated. Draymond Green got into it with Alperen Sengun just two games ago, and the Rockets responded with a counter-punch. Although the energy in the stadium leaned in the Warriors' favor, the Rockets shut it down and won.
The Rockets have coasted to a successful season off these things, but they'll need them even moreso as they enter their first postseason since 2020.