Houston Rockets: Keys to Game 7 vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets went back to California for Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors last night and handled business, forcing a Game 7 that will take place at Toyota Center. They have an opportunity to win the series after being down 3-1. How can they do it?
Offensive rebounding has been key for Houston all series, and it will be even more so in Game 7. The Rockets will be given the opportunity for second chance points, and converting those is one way to beat the Warriors. Houston is the larger team, led by Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams on the glass. Adams will be a huge factor again on Sunday, much like last night and the latter half of the series.
Free throws cannot be stressed enough for the Rockets. Throughout the season, multiple games have been decided at the charity stripe, and that cannot happen next game. Making their free-throws in Game 5 showed how much of a force making those shots can be to gain a lead. Free-throws have been a deciding factor in games this series. Houston needs to come out of the gate attacking straight from tip-off. Adams will probably get fouled and sent to the line again, so being prepared for those shots will be very important.
Blitz Steph Curry. Attack and make sure he does not get hot. Curry has played many playoff games inside Toyota Center, making tomorrow's game nothing new to him. However, this is a different Rockets team and they are a different Warriors team. Defense is in Houston's favor. The Rockets must double-team Curry and guard him face-to-face from almost half-court. This is a game that the generational point guard should turn on the heater, and this is a game where the Rockets can show who they truly are.
Tomorrow's Game 7 is going to be very physical, which is something that Houston loves. The team strives with physicality, but it will be different with both teams' season on the line. The Rockets need to come out aggressive and ready for a dog fight. They can win this game on both ends of the floor, but their defense needs to be the biggest reason.