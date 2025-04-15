Houston Rockets: Keys to Winning First Round
The NBA Playoffs are almost here, and tonight the Houston Rockets will find out who their first round opponent is.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors go head-to-head for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. How will they be able to beat both teams and get into the second round?
Houston taking on Memphis in the first round is less likely than Golden State, but if it does happen, the Rockets will need to focus on rebounds, attacking Ja Morant, and getting to the rim.
Convering offensive rebounds into second chance points will be crucially important, especially with Steven Adams on the floor. Ime Udoka playing the double-big lineup against the Grizzlies with Jaren Jackson Jr. should be able to slow him down on the boards, and help Houston get those second chance points. Jabari Smith Jr. will also be a key factor in the post, helping stretch the floor and get defensive rebounds. Stopping Memphis from getting their own offensive rebounds is going to be key.
Ja Morant is undoubtedly a superstar, and he is going to get to the rim, as well as make shots. He's healthy, and has something to prove in Memphis. If the Grizzlies loses in the Play-In or first round of the playoffs, there is a chance that his name could be in trade rumors, which has already started. The point guard will likely take the floor with that edge.
Double-teaming Morant with Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson might just be the answer for Houston defensively. Double-bigs in the paint, especially with Adams' intimidation, should be able to stop him from getting to the bucket easily, but Morant has tendencies of attacking bigs.
Memphis is No. 29 in fouls committed this season. In order to get fouls drawn, Houston must attack the rack. Jalen Green needs to take advantage of this and show what he can do. Although he does not have a great whistle, this could be his time to show that he can draw fouls and get to the line when it matters most. The Rockets need to play physically and improve their free-throw shooting in the postseason.
Golden State are Playoffs risers. However, they are 0-3 in the Play-In. If the Rockets play them, they will need to attack Steph Curry, improve their shooting and pass the ball.
Defense is the Rockets' bread and butter. Thompson is a great defender, and he's just held Curry to three points. He would have to stay on Curry for the entire series, and Houston would probably have to run a double-team on him as well. Zone defense is going to be big for the Rockets because it will stop the Warriors' off-ball movement and force them to take shots.
Shooting is going to be very important for the Rockets against the Warriors. Houston will have to show them a bit of their own magic. The Rockets hitting shots, more likely than not, will end up giving them a win.
Ball movement and Fred VanVleet's facilitating will have to be clean this series. Golden State does a great job of this, and it is something that the Rockets will have to reciprocate.