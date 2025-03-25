Rockets Labeled 'Top Contender' in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets have hit a groove through March with a 9-4 record this month. After a disappointing February, they've started to see improvement at the perfect time, with the playoffs right around the corner. The Rockets are holding on to the second seed in the Western Conference with a 46-26 record.
Around a month ago, the Rockets were losing traction in the power rankings, going from one of the best in the league to a fringe playoff team. Now, they're moving back into contending status according to The Athletic's latest NBA power rankings from Law Murray.
Murray has Houston ranked fourth in the league, just cracking the No. 1 tier, labeled "Top Contenders." They're behind the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The other team in the top tier is the Golden State Warriors, who have seen a massive improvement since adding Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline.
"Yes, Houston lost at home to a visiting Denver Nuggets team playing without reigning MVP Nikola Jokić (and with a scorching Jamal Murray)," Murray wrote. "And, yes, Houston hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record in a month. But that was a nine-game win streak the Rockets put together, and now they have some cushion for second in the Western Conference."
"They also have some continuity, as every player on a standard contract has been with the team all season. In fact, every player in Ime Udoka’s rotation was on the roster at the end of last season as well. The biggest change has been Houston committing to Amen Thompson as a starter while Jabari Smith Jr. comes off the bench."
The Rockets have remained one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, boasting the fourth-best defensive rating at 109.7. Their offensive, which had previously lacked, especially during February, has risen to 12th in the league at 114.3.
Houston has 10 games remaining in the regular season, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Nuggets for the second seed. The Western Conference playoff race is heating up, and it's crucial that the Rockets finish strong for prime playoff position.