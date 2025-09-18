Rockets Lauded for Kevin Durant Trade, Other Offseason Moves
The Houston Rockets are staring down the barrel of one of their more anticipated seasons in some time.
Not only do they return most of the squad that helped them to the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed last season, they also saw one of the busier offseasons, making moves left and right to secure one of the top rosters in the league.
On Wednesday, NBA.com released an article detailing where all 30 teams stand heading into training camp. The Rockets were looked at more favorably than most.
After a solid offseason,” NBA.com’s Shaun Powell wrote. “Perhaps the best in the league, the Rockets are ready to rattle the West. Kevin Durant gives them consistent scoring and, even better, a certified No. 1 option when the game gets tight.
“Dorian Finney-Smith should be more consistent than Dillon Brooks, which means defense shouldn’t be an issue for Houston. Durant’s history suggests his addition will be problem-free and a comfy fit with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun. A top-three finish in the West is doable.”
There's merit to plenty of Powell's words. With Durant now rostered, Houston finally has the truly capable offensive player they've been missing since James Harden's departure years ago. Not only does Durant add a general scoring option to defer to, but one who can close games with unguardable jump-shooting, something the team desperately needed last season.
Powell's callout of Finney-Smith is notable too. In adding Durant via the biggest trade of the Summer, as well as inking plenty of other players to deals, Finney-Smith's transaction went somewhat under the radar.
The Rockets were able to nab Finney-Smith at cost, inking the 32-year-old to a four-year, $52-million deal. He's been a starting caliber wing in the NBA for a half-decade now, though he's bounced around to teams such as Dallas, Brooklyn and Los Angeles before finally falling in Houston's lap.
There's no guarantee Finney-Smith will start for Houston next season — the Rockets have a highly talented first five out the includes youngsters still needing early-career development — but his addition to the roster is still monumental. Should the Rockets see any injuries, which can be impossible to avoid in the modern NBA, the wing will be an invaluable plug-in piece.
More information and hype is sure to come from the Rockets' training camp, which is impending with preseason kicking off on Oct. 6. Houston opens up their 2025-26 campaign with a bout against the defending-champion OKC Thunder.