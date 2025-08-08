Rockets Legend Ranks as NBA's Eighth Best Power Forward
Elvin Hayes is one of basketball’s true pioneers. He was one of the first African-American recruits for University of Houston's iconic Guy Lewis. Hayes didn't disappoint, becoming a three-time All-American and averaged 31 points and 17.2 rebounds through his collegiate career. In his stellar senior season, he averaged 36.8 points and won College Player of the Year.
Hayes went head-to-head against Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Houston's Astrodome and dropped 39 points in a victory. Months later, he was selected first overall by the Rockets (formerly in San Diego), where he starred for seven seasons (in two stints). As a rookie, Hayes led the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.4 points and 17.1 rebounds.
Hayes even led the Rockets to the postseason as a rookie.
Hayes' next three seasons were just as dominant, averaging 27.5 points and 16.9 rebounds in his second season with the Rockets, 28.7 points and 16.6 rebounds in 1970-71, and 25.2 points and 14.6 rebounds in his fourth NBA season.
All told, the former top pick made the All-Star team in each of his first four seasons with the Rockets, although the franchise didn't make the postseason in any of his latter three seasons.
Ha made eight consecutive All-Star teams with the now-defunct Bullets franchise.
In total, Hayes played 16 seasons in the NBA and made the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990, alongside Earl Monroe, Neil Johnston, and Dave Bing.
Hayes made HoopsHype's all-time power forwards list, coming in as Frank Urbina's eighth greatest power forward in league history.
Urbina's explanation is below:
"An old-fashioned big man who was really strong and aggressive, especially on defense. Elvin Hayes also had a masterful post game with a trademark turnaround jumper that he’d go to when he was defended by taller players. Hayes was called the Bionic Man because he was relentless, rarely missing a game until he was 38."
Hayes made six consecutive All-NBA teams and has been named one of the 50th-best players in league history. In fact, Hayes made the original team in 1996 and also made the 75th Anniversary Team in 2021.
The 12-time All-Star has left his mark on the Rockets' record books, ranking eighth in games played, sixth in minutes played, fifth in field goals made, sixth in free throws, second in rebounds, fifth in total points, sixth in points per game and third in rebounds per game.
He doesn't get talked about much in Rockets circles because he played so long ago, but his dominance was unquestioned.