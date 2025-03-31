Rockets Linked to Suns' Devin Booker Trade Idea
The Houston Rockets have been linked to the Phoenix Suns in many trade rumors before, both for veteran forward Kevin Durant and shooting guard Devin Booker, who is in his prime after entering the NBA a decade ago.
The Rockets are likely to be involved in talks for both players this offseason, but Booker would cost more than Durant in a hypothetical deal.
While Durant is more likely to be traded, Booker could still be dealt, and if that were the case, the Rockets could be the new destination.
"The Rockets are in a unique position where they can afford to give up some of their young assets due to the depth of their roster. With emerging stars like Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Alperen Şengün, Houston has a solid foundation to build around. By acquiring Devin Booker, the Rockets would be making a clear statement: they are ready to compete at the highest level," TWSN contributor Daniel Alameda writes.
"If the Suns and Rockets pull the trigger on this trade, it would be one of the most significant moves in recent NBA history. For Phoenix, it’s a chance to start fresh with a collection of young talent and draft capital. For Houston, it’s an opportunity to accelerate their rebuild and position themselves as the top contenders in the Western Conference. As the 2025 offseason approaches, all eyes will be on these two teams, as the potential Devin Booker trade could set the stage for the next era of Houston basketball."
After the Rockets and Suns wrapped up their season series, their next potential meetup could be at the negotiation table in the offseason.