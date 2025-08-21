Rockets Listed Atop The Athletic's NBA Offseason Power Rankings
There's no debate that the Houston Rockets were one of the most talked-about teams this NBA offseason. Whether you agree with the moves they made or not, the Rockets captured everyone's attention with a plethora of win-now moves that could benefit them greatly in the short term.
Houston's first move was its biggest, trading a package centered around Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for Kevin Durant in what would later be finalized as a league-record seven-team deal. After struggling to find offense in their first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors this year, the Rockets reloaded with a go-to offensive weapon and one of the greatest scorers in NBA history.
From there, they didn't make minor moves, but it seemed so low-key after a major splash in the Durant trade. Houston made some tweaks to the rotation, adding veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie.
In terms of the roster they already have, the Rockets re-signed Fred VanVleet to a cheaper deal after declining his 2025-26 player option, as well as handed Jabari Smith Jr. a new extension. Looking at the roster right now, Houston looks like a legitimate title contender as training camp approaches.
The Rockets' offseason buzz was certainly reflected in the NBA offseason power rankings from David Aldridge of The Athletic. He had Houston atop the rest of the league at No. 1, in front of teams such as the Denver Nuggets and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
"I’m not wholly sold this is going to be all rainbows and unicorns," Aldridge wrote. "Durant is still a great scorer, but like all great scorers, he needs the ball. So, too, do Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson and Smith. Houston’s spent most of the last four years getting the ball to move better.
"Is isoing KD at the elbow the best way for this team to take the next step? But, I understand; the Rockets’ offense crashed and burned against the Warriors in the playoffs. This is a gamble a championship-hunting organization takes."
When the Rockets acquired Durant earlier in the summer, many viewed Houston's package as underwhelming. Green, Brooks and draft capital didn't seem like it was enough to get someone of his caliber, but the 36-year-old's trade value was the lowest it had ever been in his career. This was a low-risk, high-reward move for Stone and the front office.
Time will tell if Houston's moves pay off. However, it cannot be denied that this series of moves has shifted the team from an up-and-comer to a serious contender in a loaded Western Conference.