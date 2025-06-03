Rockets Listed as Favorites to Land Kevin Durant as Suns' Price Lowers
Per Draft Kings and NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Houston Rockets are now the favorites to land Kevin Durant this summer, surpassing the Timberwolves and the former two-time champ staying put in Phoenix.
Having seen a great regular season and amassing one of the best young cores in the league in recent years, the Rockets have been at the forefront of every theoretical trade this offseason, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and especially Durant.
Houston was ousted early in the Playoffs by Golden State, pointing to the potential to upgrade its roster, more than likely offensively. And Durant fits that bill. Even more, Houston reportedly grabbed Phoenix’s future first round picks in order to get this exact deal done months ago.
Now, the Rockets have edged out Minnesota as the betting favorite at +280 to land Durant. The Timberwolves sit at +300, and Durant simply staying in Phoenix sits at +350.
What makes this the most interesting is that the Suns are reportedly being aggressive in trying to move Durant.
Per The Athletic’s Kelly Iko: “This is not to say the Rockets and Suns are not in communication. On the contrary, Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said.”
It sounds like business is more than open for the Suns. And the asking price could be falling, too.
“Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix,” Iko wrote. “Who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.”
Regardless, the Rockets have tons of options moving forward, ranging from developing its own, home-grown core, or trading for a star.
