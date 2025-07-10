Houston Rockets May Face Difficulties with Guard Depth
When Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone was asked about second-year guard Reed Sheppard, his message was simple. It looks like he'll be getting way more opportunities in year two after a quiet rookie season.
"Reed is just gonna have to be really good for us. Period," Stone said.
While the statement comes largely due to the Rockets hoping they didn't waste the No. 3 overall pick in 2024, as well as the expectation for development from any young player, it also comes from a need for guard production. Houston made a lot of major moves to start the offseason, but the roster isn't totally perfect.
The Rockets sent out prominent wings Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Cam Whitmore to bring in Kevin Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Clint Capela. Houston swapped out back-court depth for front-court depth, which leaves the guard positions slightly dry at the moment.
Many project the Rockets' starting five to be Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. This leaves the bench rotation to feature Sheppard, Tari Eason, Finney-Smith, Capela and Steven Adams; mostly forwards and centers.
Running a three-guard rotation of VanVleet, Thompson, and Sheppard isn't the worst thing in the world. VanVleet has a championship and All-Star pedigree, while Thompson showed major strides in year two. The question is, can Sheppard be a reliable option off the bench despite his inexperience?
If Sheppard struggles early, Finney-Smith or Eason could get moved to the guard spot. Not bad options to have given their defense, but depth is perhaps the most important weapon in today's league. Teams have gone far due to contributors off the bench.
The Rockets are a championship contender with Durant, Finney-Smith, and Capela on the roster, along with their retained core. They have the weapons to make a run in the postseason, but it all depends on if the depth can come to fruition.
If Houston is finding issues at the guard spots, perhaps a midseason trade or signing could fix things. Of course, that's looking too far into the future, but questions about guard depth are valid given the fact that the Rockets swapped out wings for forwards and centers.