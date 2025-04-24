Rockets Named 'Surprise' Landing Spot For Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets are mulling their options for what to do with the roster going into the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Rockets could be a "surprise" landing spot for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
"Durant's run in Phoenix may be coming to an end. The Suns didn't even qualify for the play-in tournament, fired their head coach (again) and have a heft payroll that limits how much they can improve this summer," Pincus wrote.
"Durant is heading into the last year of his contract, and while he can extend with the Suns, leaguewide intel suggests he'd rather relocate. The feeling may be mutual, as Phoenix needs to pick a path forward. Is the answer "win-now" veterans to replace Durant or younger prospects to develop for sustainable success?
"The latter path sounds nice, but it can take years, and multiple NBA sources suggest the Suns aren't about to start rebuilding. Houston could offer several high-value prospects like Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore, along with draft considerations.
"That should be an easy "yes" for the Rockets unless a bigger, younger star becomes available, like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. For Phoenix, is the youth from Houston what Phoenix has in mind in a Durant trade?"
The Rockets' willingness to trade for Durant will be dependent on how well they perform in the playoffs. If the Rockets feel the need to add a veteran enforcer, Durant could be their guy. If not, they may have to go back to the drawing board.