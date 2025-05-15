Houston Rockets Player Season Review: Fred VanVleet
The Houston Rockets are coming off their most successful season and first playoff apperance since 2020. The Rockets, for the second straight season, improved from the previous season, this time winning 11 more games in 2024-25 than in 2023-2024.
Over the last two seasons, the Rockets have won 93 games after only winning 61 in the prior three seasons. After another season at the bottom of the standings, the Rockets front office knew it was time to move on from the rebuilding years.
They began their transformation by not renewing Stephen Silas' contract and hiring Ime Udoka, the former head coach of the Boston Celtics. That signified the Rockets bringing in a more proven, no-nonsense coach. Udoka, from day one, made it obvious he was there to win and change the perception around the league of the Rockets.
Next, the Rockets realized they had to bring in more veteran leadership. For three straight seasons during the rebuild, the Rockets were one of the youngest teams in the NBA and needed to bring in players who had been part of winning teams.
The Rockets did exactly that by signing Dillon Brooks, one of the best wing defenders in the NBA and a player who would bring the edge Udoka wanted to add to the team. The Rockets would make another big splash by bringing in Fred VanVleet, formerly of the Toronto Raptors.
VanVleet brought championship experience and instantly became the Rockets' leader on and off the court. The former All-Star from day one took over the team and began to show the younger players what it took to win in the NBA.
VanVleet was a big reason for the Rockets' 19-game improvement and coming up just short of the playoffs in his first season. However, he knew the Rockets needed to take the next step, and that was to make the playoffs in his second season with the team.
During training camp, VanVleet spoke about taking a step back on the offensive end and not controlling the ball as much. VanVleet had a career high in assists in his first season with the Rockets but wanted players like Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to take over more of the playmaking duties.
That was the case for most of the season, as VanVleet's numbers dropped across the board in 2024-25. VanVleet saw his points per game go from 17.4 to 14.1, and his assists drop from his career high of 8.1 to 5.6. That, however, was exactly what the Rockets needed, as Sengun made his first All-Star team, and Jalen Green had the most consistent season of his career.
VanVleet did play in fewer games in 2024-25 due to missing a month with an injured ankle, but came back in time to help the Rockets to the second-best record in the Western Conference. VanVleet did struggle at times with his shot throughout the season, only shooting 34.5% from 3-point range and 37,8% from the field.
Despite his struggles throughout the regular season and even to start the playoffs, VanVleet did show up when the Rockets were on the brink of elimination in Game 5 and Game 6 of their first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors. VanVleet and the Rockets would come up short in Game 7, but overall, it was a successful season for the franchise, especially considering where the team was just two seasons ago.
The biggest question now for VanVleet and the Rockets will be whether to accept VanVleet's team option for a third season at over $40 million, re-sign him on a longer deal for less per year or move on from him altogether. Both sides seemingly want to work out a long-term deal and have moved the deadline back to the end of June to make it happen.
Whatever happens with the contract negotiations, one thing is for sure. VanVleet has helped the Rockets go from a bottom-dwelling team to a team on the rise and ready to compete for championships in the near future.