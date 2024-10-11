Houston Rockets Preseason: The Good and Bad from Jalen Green

Jalen Green’s shot breakdown against the Jazz: (21 PTS | 68.5 TS%)



At the rim: 3/3 (100%)

3PT range: 4/9 (44.4%)

Mid range: 0/2 (0%)

Free Throws: 3/3 (100%)



He was a +15 in his 20 minutes… Thoughts on his game? pic.twitter.com/RHmAYJKj6v