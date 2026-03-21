Rockets Will Have to be More Consistent on Defense

The true mark of an Ime Udoka led team usually hinges on defensive effort and tenacity. He's a defensive-minded coach, which is in line with his player profile, throughout his tenure in the league.

Regardless of the personnel and/or roster construction, we've seemingly seen Udoka churn out top-ten defensive groups. Even in his first season with the Rockets, they ranked ninth in defensive efficiency.

With largely the same roster as the 22-60 team from the previous season. His second season saw the Rockets improve to fourth in defensive efficiency.

Jalen Green became a much improved player on the defensive end. Which shouldn't be surprising, based on his athleticism.

Alperen Sengun also became a much better defender. Which is a surprise, based on how slow-footed he is.

This season's Rockets ball club ranks eighth in defensive efficiency, although you wouldn't know from watching them. Against the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference, for certain.

The Rockets got boat-raced against the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets in recent weeks, in front of a national audience. However, their loss (or losses) to the Los Angeles Lakers drew additional eyes (and scrutiny).

NBA champion coach and ESPN analyst Mike Malone blasted the Rockets for their lack of defensive effort in their recent Lakers losses.

"Here's my thing. Missing shots should never detract from your ability to defend. And to give effort. And to get back.

Right now, they look somewhat defeated to me. They're giving in. They're resigning to the fact that the Lakers have come into their house two games now and are bringing it. And they have not responded."

Malone continued, giving the Rockets advice and/or suggestions.

"Have some pride. Play hard. Care. If I miss a shot, I'm going to go do something else to help my team.

16 fastbreak points in a half. That is not acceptable."

The Rockets reportedly viewed the Lakers as a favorable postseason matchup. They aren't the only ones with that perspective.

But it's not a guaranteed victory. The Lakers aren't an easy matchup. They still have one of the greatest players ever, who is still playing at a very high level.

And Luka Doncic is essentially unstoppable. Regardless of the opponent, the Rockets will have to get back on defense after misses.

And especially after turnovers. They're surrendering easy buckets in transition.

It would also mitigate the issue if they cut down on the turnovers, which is also unusual for an Ime Udoka-led team and also a continuous sign of how much they miss Fred VanVleet.

