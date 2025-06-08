Houston Rockets' Pros and Cons for Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo
As NBA trade rumors persist into the early offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo has dominated headlines. The two-time MVP could be on the trade block this summer, considering the Milwaukee Bucks have suffered three first-round exits in a row, failing to capture the same magic they did in 2021 en route to a championship.
Back in May, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo was open to exploring fits outside of Milwaukee amid the rumors. One team heavily linked to the Greek Freak is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets have a mix of viable draft capital and young talent to give in exchange for the superstar. Names such as Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, along with first-round picks from the Phoenix Suns, are assets likely coveted by the Bucks if both sides are in agreement.
But should Houston pull the trigger on such a move? There are pros and cons to the decision, but which side outweighs the other? Here are reasons why the Rockets should and shouldn't go after Antetokounmpo:
Pro: It's Giannis Antetokounmpo
Let's get it out of the way now. Antetokounmpo finished top three in MVP voting for the fifth time in seven seasons, while having won it in 2019 and 2020. This past season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, anchoring the Bucks on both sides of the floor.
Antetokounmpo is one of the best two-way players in the game and carries championship pedigree, meaning he can bring a new level of marketability, star power, and overall impact to the Rockets that hasn't been felt since James Harden arrived in Houston in 2012. Just the name being in the city automatically makes the Rockets a title contender.
Con: Messing With the System
We've seen teams go all in on superstars before and fail miserably. The Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns are all examples of teams that have gone after big names in the last decade and failed.
The fact of the matter is that Antetokounmpo doesn't guarantee anything. Sure, the Rockets can sustainably compete with assets left over after a potential blockbuster deal, but is it enough in a crowded Western Conference?
Look at this year's NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. The NBA is shifting out of star-studded teams to an era in which the best system wins. If Houston acquires Antetokounmpo, the system will shift from a team-first, defensive mentality to one around the Greek Freak. Do they want to take that risk?
Pro: A Go-To Scorer
The Rockets struggled mightily on offense in their first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors. In terms of the overall season, Houston's flaw was on the offensive end, lacking a go-to scorer. While Sengun took the leap to All-Star status, the Rockets still lacked truly elite scoring.
Antetokounmpo, despite still not possessing an elite three-point shot, immediately takes the reins as Houston's go-to scoring option. While the system would surround him, the Rockets would have someone to lean on on offense while still having the same defensive presence, if not more.
Con: The Title Window Shortens
Not only would Houston be giving up a plethora of important assets in its recent success, but the team would be taking a huge risk in terms of the timeline. The Rockets would be getting a whole lot older with Antetokounmpo, now 30 years old, joining the team.
Because the Rockets have a young core who just saw the postseason this year for the first time since 2020, their title window, if there even is one, is as wide as the ocean. Most of the core is still in its early 20s, and with Sengun and Green's extensions kicking in next season, there's plenty of time for playoff failures before concerns.
Acquiring Antetokounmpo speeds up the window to around 2027, when his contract would be up if he declines his player option.