Rockets React After Game 1 Loss vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets fell short in their Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka wasn't completely dejected over the loss, but it was clear that he wasn't thrilled by the result either.
“Not our best, obviously,” Udoka said via The Athletic insider Kelly Iko. “We only scored 85 (points), that’s not a great offensive night and the numbers showed that. To hold somebody to 95 (points), you’d expect to win if you have a decent offensive night.”
As a team, the Rockets shot just over 39 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from distance. The Rockets actually had 11 more shot attempts compared to the Warriors, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.
Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet reacted to the team's Game 1 loss.
“We just didn’t execute,” VanVleet said via Iko. “Maybe the physicality was an issue, but I thought we matched that for the most part. Execution was a little sticky. Here and there you give credit to the defense. We can do a lot better in that area.”
The Rockets have only had consecutive losses in five stretches during the season, so that bodes well for a Game 2 bounceback. The issue now lies in the fact that the Rockets have already relinquished control of home court and they will need to win at least one game on the road in order to win the series.
However, Houston first has to win Game 2 in its building on Wednesday.