Houston Rockets Reportedly Among 'More Realistic' Suitors for Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets have been heavily linked as trade negotiations with the Phoenix Suns carried through the beginning of this week. The 36-year-old star is likely to be traded very soon with a select number of teams involved in trading for him.
It seems a new team emerges as the favorite for Durant, rotating between the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves. KD reportedly prefers to play for the Spurs above all else, according to The Athletic, but is also open to signing an extension with the Rockets and Heat if he is moved there.
ESPN's Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show today to give the latest on Durant trade talks, and cited the Rockets and Heat as the "more realistic" landing spots. The Timberwolves are still exploring a way to acquire Durant after reports said he has no desire to play in Minnesota.
"The Rockets and Heat are more realistic as of right now for Kevin Durant," Charania said. "Houston, Miami, [and] Minnesota [are] a little more motivated."
"What the other teams are offering is just a little bit more aggressive."
With a trade bound to happen at any given time, the Rockets and Heat seem to be the frontrunners to acquire Durant. However, what separates Houston is the fact that the organization owns Phoenix's 2025 (No. 10 overall) and 2027 first-round picks.
A trade for Durant would likely require those two picks as well as any of the young players the Rockets have developed. Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, and Jabari Smith Jr. seem to be the names most involved in talks, which give the Suns a combination of promising picks and players in exchange for their leading scorer.
Charania noted that the Spurs have a level of interest in Durant, but they also already have assets more fit for their timeline. San Antonio owns the No. 2 and No. 14 overall picks in the draft, as well as multiple first-round picks for the future. The Spurs also have a young core surrounding Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, so they aren't as desperate for a deal compared to other teams.