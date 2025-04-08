Rockets Rolling Before Taking on Clippers
The Houston Rockets are rolling going into the final week of the regular season, and they have some games between now and the postseason that will have them getting ramped up for the real thing.
The biggest matchup could come tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team who could likely be their first-round opponent if James Harden and Co. can pull out the first win in the Play-In Tournament next week.
"Their Week 25 schedule does not give the Rockets a guaranteed win to clinch the No. 2 seed. Instead, it gives them three potential playoff previews, with their game against the similarly hot Clippers serving as the most intriguing matchup," NBA.com contributor John Schuhmann writes.
"They’re 3-0 against the Clippers but haven’t faced Kawhi Leonard in more than a year. And with that game being the second of a back-to-back for L.A., it’s possible they won’t see him on Wednesday either."
If the Rockets can beat the Clippers, they can clinch the No. 2 seed and opt to rest some players for the final two games of the year, which come against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, two opponents that they could also face in the postseason.
Regardless of how these games end up with the outcome, the Rockets have proven that they are ready for the bright lights and they will have a chance to prove why they belong with all of the experienced teams competing against them.
The Rockets and Clippers are set to tip off tomorrow at 9:30 p.m. ET.