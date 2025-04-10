Rockets’ Rookie Proving Himself with Added Opportunity
The Houston Rockets jump at the 2024 NBA Draft lottery was a great one for the organization. But it was a more layered situation than initially thought nearly a year ago.
The Rockets, as we now know, were primed to make a big jump in the Western Conference, led by now-All-Star Alperen Sengun, the improved Jalen Green and a host of wily veterans and talented up-and-coming young players. A team that was once thought an easy assimilation for a top-three pick, simply wasn’t.
When Houston drafted Kentucky standout Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick, it seemed he’d have an easy time finding open buckets on the perimeter, connecting the offense with handling and passing, and making defensive plays when he could. But in Year 1, that hasn’t been the case, with the frosh struggling to find time in general.
But with the team now locked into the No. 2 seed in the West, it was able to give Sheppard and others real opportunity, and the former Wildcat took it and ran.
From the starting lineup against LA Wednesday night, Sheppard proved his talent is very much still there with 20 points on 50% shooting — including a blistering six of 10 3-pointers — as well as five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He led the Rockets in scoring, though the much more motivated Clippers came out on top.
And it wasn’t the first time he’s seen success with opportunity.
In his only other start on the season versus OKC, Sheppard added a career-high 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting to go with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block.
Despite a lackluster season overall — 4.0 points on 35% shooting overall in just over 11 minutes per contest — there’s been other signs of Sheppard’s potential. In early January he was sent down the G League for extra work, and came out with a 49-point outburst versus the Oklahoma City Blue. And he’s shown plenty more in late-game situation for the Rockets in moderation.
Overall, Sheppard didn’t likely have the start to his career he or the organization wanted. But its clear he’ll still be a major part of the team’s plans moving forward, even in sparing moments.