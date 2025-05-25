Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets Should Pursue NBA Journeyman

Rockets need a veteran guard and Dennis Schroder could be looking for a new home.

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) dribbles the ball around Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
NBA veteran Dennis Schroder has seen his fair share of teams during his 13-year career in the league. Schroder has had the opportunity to suit up for a total of nine NBA franchises, and has notable stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers prior to this season with the Detroit Pistons.

Schroder did not start the year with Detroit however, as he originally was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Spencer Dinwiddie mid-way through the 2023-24 season.

After that year was over, Schroder spent a 1/3 of the 2024-25 season in Brooklyn before being traded away to the Golden State Warriors and then again to the Detroit Pistons, where he was able to carve out a solid role while players were battling injuries during Detroit's playoff run.

During his 28-game stint with Detroit, Schroder managed to compile a modest 10.8 points and 5.3 assists, showing that the age 31 guard still has a lot of gas in the tank.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) are separated by referees during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

One team that could use a veteran presence and a solid scoring option like Schroder off the bench is the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets who are coming off of a terrific season capped off by a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, seem to be missing a piece or two to get over that hump. One of those pieces, in my opinion, is a point guard to run the second unit for the young Houston team.

While some may argue a bigger shooting threat is needed than Schroder behind the arc, Schroder has been a consistent double-digit scorer for over 12 seasons in the league, never slipping under the 10-point per game average.

Dennis Schroder (17)
Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) celebrates his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It is uncertain whether the Pistons will offer Schroder another deal now that Jaden Ivey will be returning next season alongside Cade Cunningham. And now that Cunningham is eligible for a supermax deal next season, spending money on veterans might not be in Detroit's future.

However, if the Rockets are serious about finding solid scoring options for a bargain price then the front office should certainly be calling about Dennis Schroder.

Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

