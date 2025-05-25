Houston Rockets Should Pursue NBA Journeyman
NBA veteran Dennis Schroder has seen his fair share of teams during his 13-year career in the league. Schroder has had the opportunity to suit up for a total of nine NBA franchises, and has notable stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Los Angeles Lakers prior to this season with the Detroit Pistons.
Schroder did not start the year with Detroit however, as he originally was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Spencer Dinwiddie mid-way through the 2023-24 season.
After that year was over, Schroder spent a 1/3 of the 2024-25 season in Brooklyn before being traded away to the Golden State Warriors and then again to the Detroit Pistons, where he was able to carve out a solid role while players were battling injuries during Detroit's playoff run.
During his 28-game stint with Detroit, Schroder managed to compile a modest 10.8 points and 5.3 assists, showing that the age 31 guard still has a lot of gas in the tank.
One team that could use a veteran presence and a solid scoring option like Schroder off the bench is the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets who are coming off of a terrific season capped off by a No. 2 seed in the playoffs, seem to be missing a piece or two to get over that hump. One of those pieces, in my opinion, is a point guard to run the second unit for the young Houston team.
While some may argue a bigger shooting threat is needed than Schroder behind the arc, Schroder has been a consistent double-digit scorer for over 12 seasons in the league, never slipping under the 10-point per game average.
It is uncertain whether the Pistons will offer Schroder another deal now that Jaden Ivey will be returning next season alongside Cade Cunningham. And now that Cunningham is eligible for a supermax deal next season, spending money on veterans might not be in Detroit's future.
However, if the Rockets are serious about finding solid scoring options for a bargain price then the front office should certainly be calling about Dennis Schroder.