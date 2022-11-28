Who Will Rockets Start At Center vs. Nuggets, Bruno Fernando Or Alperen Sengun?

HOUSTON — For the first time since the Houston Rockets' season opener on Oct. 19, coach Stephen Silas will face a dilemma when determining which player will start at center against the Denver Nuggets between Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun.

Silas started Fernando for the first two games before a knee injury sidelined him for over a month. Outside of a match against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sengun has started in Fernando's place.

Silas has his reasoning for why he would start one player over the other. But neither Fernando nor Sengun has a preference on whether or not they start or come off the bench.

"He is a better defensive player than me, and I am a better offensive player than him," Sengun said. "I am ready for anything. It doesn't matter to me."

Silas felt Fernando's on court attributes brought more balance to the starting lineup due to his defensive upsides.

Last season, Fernando possessed a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the year ranked 21st in defense. But before he arrived in February, Houston possessed the league's worst defense.

Silas also preferred to start Fernando given his ability to set screens on and off the ball while playing as a lob threat on the offensive end.

Fernando recorded seven points, three rebounds and a block when he returned from injury Friday night against the Atlanta hawks. His first basket was a dunk assisted by Jalen Green while executing pick-and-roll play.

"He is a game changer," Silas said. "With his rim running, lob threats and defense, he gives us good energy."

Sengun says trust and comfort with his teammates have led to a successful start to his sophomore campaign. As Houston's starting center in 13 out of the previous 14 games, Sengun has averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Sengun prevents Houston's offense from becoming stagnant with his ability to facilitate the ball as an additional playmaker.

But he has also made strives on the defensive end after averaging 1.2 blocks. In Houston's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Sengun accounted for five of the Rockets' 19 blocks.

"They are looking for him more," Silas said. "He is doing a better job of letting [the ball] come to him a little bit more. His passing is so good. [Saturday], he was sharing the ball. The more he shares it — the more his teammates would like to give it to him."

Considering which player will start at center is one-half of the dilemma Silas will face ahead of their road match against the Nuggets. Silas acknowledged the difficulties of figuring out the frontcourt rotation, especially considering Usman Garuba's emergence as a reserve.

"We can work with each other," Fernando said. "Alperen does a good job setting screens and popping. I am another big who can set a screen but roll to the basket. That will open a lot more space for our guards and shooters."

