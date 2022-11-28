Skip to main content

Who Will Rockets Start At Center vs. Nuggets, Bruno Fernando Or Alperen Sengun?

The Houston Rockets will have Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun healthy together for the first time in over a month, but who will start at center Monday against the Nuggets?

HOUSTON — For the first time since the Houston Rockets' season opener on Oct. 19, coach Stephen Silas will face a dilemma when determining which player will start at center against the Denver Nuggets between Bruno Fernando and Alperen Sengun.  

Silas started Fernando for the first two games before a knee injury sidelined him for over a month. Outside of a match against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sengun has started in Fernando's place.

Silas has his reasoning for why he would start one player over the other. But neither Fernando nor Sengun has a preference on whether or not they start or come off the bench.

"He is a better defensive player than me, and I am a better offensive player than him," Sengun said. "I am ready for anything. It doesn't matter to me."

Silas felt Fernando's on court attributes brought more balance to the starting lineup due to his defensive upsides. 

Last season, Fernando possessed a team-best defensive net rating of 105.4, which led to the Rockets finishing the year ranked 21st in defense. But before he arrived in February, Houston possessed the league's worst defense. 

Silas also preferred to start Fernando given his ability to set screens on and off the ball while playing as a lob threat on the offensive end.

Fernando recorded seven points, three rebounds and a block when he returned from injury Friday night against the Atlanta hawks. His first basket was a dunk assisted by Jalen Green while executing pick-and-roll play.

"He is a game changer," Silas said. "With his rim running, lob threats and defense, he gives us good energy."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sengun says trust and comfort with his teammates have led to a successful start to his sophomore campaign. As Houston's starting center in 13 out of the previous 14 games, Sengun has averaged 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Sengun prevents Houston's offense from becoming stagnant with his ability to facilitate the ball as an additional playmaker. 

But he has also made strives on the defensive end after averaging 1.2 blocks. In Houston's win over the Dallas Mavericks, Sengun accounted for five of the Rockets' 19 blocks.

"They are looking for him more," Silas said. "He is doing a better job of letting [the ball] come to him a little bit more. His passing is so good. [Saturday], he was sharing the ball. The more he shares it — the more his teammates would like to give it to him."

Considering which player will start at center is one-half of the dilemma Silas will face ahead of their road match against the Nuggets. Silas acknowledged the difficulties of figuring out the frontcourt rotation, especially considering Usman Garuba's emergence as a reserve. 

"We can work with each other," Fernando said. "Alperen does a good job setting screens and popping. I am another big who can set a screen but roll to the basket. That will open a lot more space for our guards and shooters."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_19511674
News

Rockets vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19510621
News

'That's Baby Joker': Alperen Sengun's Playmaking On Display In Rockets Win Over Thunder

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19510789
News

Rockets Close Four-Game Homestand With Win Over Thunder

By Coty M. Davis
jalen green kevin porter 21
News

Rockets Win vs. Hawks 'Could Be' a Defining Win, Says Coach Stephen Silas

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19504584
News

'We Are Not Going For Disrespect': Jalen Green On Rockets Skirmish vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19504526
News

Fight Night: How Rockets' Third-Quarter Scuffle Led To Victory Over Hawks - Notebook

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19504228
News

Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19502488
News

Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Fourth Quarter Comeback In Win Over Hawks

By Coty M. Davis