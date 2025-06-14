Houston Rockets, Steven Adams Agree to New Three-Year Deal
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Rockets and Steven Adams have agreed on a new three-year deal that will keep the center in Houston for the foreseeable future.
In total, Adams will make $39 million across the next three seasons. Per Charania: “After playing a key rotation and leadership role in the Rockets' playoff run, the new deal keeps a top center out of free agency.”
Adams was indeed set to be one of the top big man options in free agency this year, having seen major positive impact in the postseason this year. Alongside first-year All-Star Alperen Sengun, Adams helped take the Golden State Warriors to the brink in the two-big lineup.
There were likely to be several suitors for Adams, including the Lakers, Warriors and more.
Adams hasn’t necessarily had a stellar Rockets stint so far, but feels set to given the success of the double-big lineup. He missed the entire 2023-24 season due to injury, and played in just 57 games in 2024-25, posting 3.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in just under 14 minutes per game. In the postseason, he averaged a much-better 22 minutes per game, adding a perfectly split 6.6 rebounds per game across both offense and defense, along with 5.7 points and 1.1 blocks.
Adams’ new deal is also a check mark ahead of what should be a fairly active offseason for the Rockets, who’ve amassed one of the bigger and better young core in the league. They’ve been heavily included in trade rumors, especially for Suns’ forward Kevin Durant.
Ahead of a pivotal 2025-26 season, the Rockets now seem to have shored up most of their frontcourt rotation, which could also affect the team's No. 10 pick at the upcoming NBA Draft. With Adams now signed on for the forseeable future, the team could opt for shooting there, or trade the selection entirely.