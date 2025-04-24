Rockets' Steven Adams Gains Respect in NBA Survey
Houston Rockets center Steven Adams is one of the most physical players in the league.
This was proven in a survey conducted by The Athletic that featured answers from players and personnel from across the NBA.
In the survey, Adams was listed as the third player that people around the league would least like to face in a fight.
"Adams, who looks like a stunt double for Jason Momoa, had always finished significantly ahead of everyone but Johnson in the previous three polls (last year, Adams had 16.8 percent of the votes, and Stewart was third with 6.4 percent). Results aside, the leaguewide respect for his toughness remains," The Athletic's Sam Amick and Josh Robbins wrote.
One player that took the survey believes Adams is underrated when it comes to the physical side of the game.
“He is stronger than you could ever possibly believe,” one player said of Adams. “You can deal with crazy when it comes to skirmishes and stuff, but he has this calm demeanor about him that he doesn’t say much or do much. But he just would overpower you and squish you with his thumb. You kind of have to worry about the quiet ones. Those are ones that you have to keep your eye out for.”
Adams and the Rockets will be back in action for Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.