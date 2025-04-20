Rockets Surprisingly Low in Playoff Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets are back in the playoffs for the first time in five years, and even though they are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, they aren't seen as a team that can make a deep run in the postseason.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey released a power ranking of all 16 playoff teams, and the Rockets came in at No. 10.
"From the moment the Golden State Warriors won their play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, just about everyone seemingly counted out the Houston Rockets. A few days later, they're still clear underdogs to win the series," Bailey writes.
"The reason is clear. Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green and Amen Thompson are all appearing in the playoffs for the first time in their careers. And lack of experience can be a killer in the NBA postseason, especially when facing multiple Hall of Famers.
"But Houston isn't going to lay down in the first round. It has a gritty defense that can help the Rockets overcome some of the jitters. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams can all brace the younger players for the shock of playoff basketball.
"And the team can ride into the first round with some confidence, after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month."
The teams ahead of the Rockets are the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Thunder.
Game 1 of the Rockets' series against the Warriors is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.