Houston Rockets Take Big Ten Point Guard in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is more insurance than anything for the Houston Rockets. While the other teams in the lottery missed out on the playoffs, the Rockets are sitting stress-free after going 52-30 and snatching up the second seed in the Western Conference.
That isn't to say that the draft doesn't matter for Houston. The organization is looking to build on a prosperous 2024-25 season, as there's still plenty of room for improvement following a tough first-round exit to the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets are still set to use their 2025 first-round pick (No. 10 overall) at the moment, but there have been rumors of them going after a superstar, which would likely cost the selection. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are major names to watch as the offseason begins for the majority of the league.
In a recent mock draft from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Houston is projected to select Illinois point guard Kasparas Jakucionis. The Lithuanian had a major season for the Fighting Illini, averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. At one point, the 18-year-old was a projected top-five pick, but slipped due to a rough final few games.
"This pick is viewed around the league as a luxury asset for the Rockets, who are frequently mentioned by other teams as a big trade candidate to build on what they accomplished this season," Woo wrote. "Houston has the draft assets and young talent to target whichever star becomes available next, as well as Reed Sheppard, who presumably is waiting to take on more minutes next season."
"If Houston keeps the pick, this is likely a best-available situation, and Jakucionis holds a good case at No. 10. His playmaking vision, shooting ability and intangibles coupled with excellent positional size for a ball handler (he measured similarly to Terance Mann in 2019 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2013) make him a versatile backcourt addition for nearly any team."
Jackucionis can create shots from almost anywhere on the court, it's a matter of his efficiency and consistency. He can work at a high level in the pick-and-roll, but can he thrive coming off the bench in Houston? The Rockets can develop him similarly to what they're doing with Sheppard, or they can use Jakucionis in a major deal for win-now talent.