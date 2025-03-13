Rockets Take Talented SEC Big Man in Latest Mock Draft
The Houston Rockets could have a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft thanks to the Phoenix Suns.
While the Rockets don't have much space to develop another young player, they could be convinced with the right prospect.
Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Rockets selected Georgia big man Asa Newell.
"Front offices looking to trade up will likely target a Houston Rockets team that's entered win-now mode and already has rookies and sophomores who are struggling to find playing time," Wasserman writes.
"Regardless, Asa Newell should draw widespread interest outside the top 10, given the appeal to a 6'11" big with shooting potential, defensive switchability and outstanding touch around the key.
"He's also established a knack for picking up easy baskets by timing his cuts, sealing off defenders and using every inch of length and ounce of touch around the basket.
"But it's really the shooting flashes and defensive versatility that could create a different level of upside for Newell to potentially hit. Becoming a regular three-point threat won't happen overnight, but he clearly has shotmaking skill and range (23 3PTM), which showed in high school as well. And his movement at 6'11" seems more than likely to translate well on defense."
The 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25-26.
