Houston Rockets: Tari Eason's Impact is Felt to Begin the Season
The Houston Rockets have a problem. Lucky for them, it's a good one.
Houston is loaded with wings that can make an impact on all sides of the ball, but there are only so many minutes to go around. But when you've got a guy like Tari Eason coming off the bench who has maximized every second he has played on the floor, you have to find ways to get him involved.
Eason missed a lot of last season due to a lower leg injury, and his presence was missed. But through four games in the 2024-2025 regular season, he has made a significant impact on the Rockets in a time where they are desperate for someone to step up off the bench.
The lengthy forward is averaging a modest 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds on the season, but most of what he brings to Houston doesn't pop up on the stat sheet.
Eason's defensive IQ has lifted this team up when its offense is struggling. Throughout the back-to-back matchups against the San Antonio Spurs, he was forced to switch on to much bigger opponents in centers Zach Collins and Victor Wembenyama.
Despite being the smaller defender, Eason uses his tough frame to seal off big men in the post, forcing them into tougher shots. When he's able to keep opposing centers in front of him rather than allowing them to go over the top, he can use his 7-foot-2 wingspan to reach around and swat a pass away.
Eason's ability to guard the post has allowed the Rockets to play smaller lineups, play at a higher pace and spread the floor on the other end.
The lengthy forward has also made an impact on the perimeter, making him very flexible in Houston's rotations.
Eason always has eyes on the ball, no matter where he is on the court. His decision-making on when to attack the ball has forced many turnovers and has given the Rockets plenty of fast break opportunities early on in the season. His unique size, frame and athleticism, coupled with his improved defensive IQ, has turned him into a defensive menace and a matchup nightmare to go up against.
That frame of his has also lead to some problems on the other end of the floor for defenses.
Eason has displayed an impressive knack for tracking down the basketball. As mentioned earlier, the young forward is always watching the ball. Whenever a shot goes up, he's looking to get into position to grab a board, giving the Rockets many second-chance opportunities.
Regardless of where he is on the floor when Eason has been in the game, he's making plays. Unfortunately for him, there is plenty of competition at his position on this roster.
Jabari Smith Jr. has been up and down this season, but is always active on the defensive end. Dillon Brooks has also been a reliable 3-and-D player for Houston. Cam Whitmore has been the team's spark plug off the bench at times.
As long as Eason continues to perform the way he has through the first four games, his minutes should increase as the season goes on.
The Rockets have been given a surplus of talent at the forward position. It's safe to say that Houston, you have a problem, but a great one to have.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.