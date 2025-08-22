Rockets' Tari Eason Suggested as Potential Trade Target for Pistons
The Houston Rockets have a major decision to make on Tari Eason. His deal expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, meaning he's eligible for a new deal as of this writing.
And it's not like he doesn't hold value for the Rockets, as coach Ime Udoka likes players with Eason's attributes -- 7-foot-2 wingspan, active on the defensive end, and a relentless motor.
Not to mention Eason's offensive rebounding and defensive playmaking, in addition to his ability to shoot the occasional three (34.2 percent in 2024-25).
Every team would love him. Granted, wings are highly coveted around the league in general, but Eason is a fine young player.
Which makes it unsurprising to see him theorized as a trade target for the Detroit Pistons, per Pistons beat writer Aaron Kellerstrass.
"Eason played very well in a bench role last season, a role that could be diminished after the Rockets traded for Kevin Durant.
Maybe the Rockets see Durant as a one-off in which case they can just pay Eason in restricted free agency, but if they plan to extend Durant, it becomes more difficult.
The Pistons could swoop in with an offer and remove this problem for the Rockets.
If Eason fancies himself a starter and wants to get paid like one, that’s not likely to happen soon on the Rockets."
The Rockets would be making a massive mistake by sending Eason to the Pistons. Not just the Pistons though, the Rockets would be foolish to part with Eason as a whole.
The salary gets tricky, for sure, but when a team is this close to contending for a title, you have to go all-in. Getting rid of young, valuable wings isn't advisable.
Durant doesn't so much factor into this. He's 37-years-old and entering his 18th season. He also has developed an unfortunate injury history.
Eason can help mitigate the loss and soften the blow if Durant should have to miss extended time.
But Eason isn't just insurance for Durant -- he can also play alongside Durant. Besides, Eason will be here long after Durant is gone, as Durant doesn't figure to give Houston more than a handful of years.
He's at the tail-end of his career, although still playing at a very high level.
But even if the Rockets were to send Eason packing, they'd be seeking the best possible return.
The Pistons are an up-and-coming team. They just played a very competitive postseason series against the 51-win New York Knicks.
And they own their own first-round draft picks for the next six years. What will those picks be worth?
I'd imagine every team in the league would love to add Eason. But the Rockets would be foolish to deal him.