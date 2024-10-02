Rockets' Thon Maker Brings Veteran Experience
The Houston Rockets made a small addition to their team ahead of training camp, signing seven-footer Thon Maker to a deal.
Maker, 27, was the No. 10 overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 NBA Draft and was seen as an extremely raw prospect coming into the league.
Maker never lived up to the lottery pick hype as he failed to ever average more than five points per game in any season of his.
He played his first two full seasons in the league with the Bucks before being traded midway through his third year to the Detroit Pistons. Maker finished his third and played his fourth season with the Pistons before signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. He only made eight appearances with the Cavs before he was waived.
Since leaving the NBA, Maker has made a career overseas in Israel, Japan and Lebanon, but still has goals to make it back to the league. He'll have a chance with the Rockets as they have one spot available on the team, but his chances aren't very good.
It's possible that the Rockets waive him and retain his G League rights, allowing him to play with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but he will have to do a lot of work in order to be considered for the NBA roster.
