Rockets to Have Tough Final Stretch of Games Amid NBA Playoff Race
The majority of the NBA world has been shocked all season long by the Houston Rockets, who have surged from a fringe lottery team in 2024 to a potential championship contender in 2025. At 48-26, the Rockets still hold a lead over teams like the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers for the second seed in the Western Conference.
Houston has been on a roll throughout March, having won 11 of its last 15 games. After a losing record in February, the team has bounced back and is 9-1 in its last 10 games as well. The Rockets hold a 1.5-game lead over the Nuggets and a 2.5-game lead over the Lakers.
However, as we approach the final eight regular-season games of the season, the Rockets' coveted No. 2 seed is in jeopardy. They have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule of any NBA team according to Tankathon, with a strength of schedule of .564.
It starts with tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, who have also seen a major improvement, having won four of their last six games. The Rockets own the Suns' first-round pick this year, so a win for Houston would impact not only its lead in the standings but draft odds as well.
The Rockets will then travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers, who have been on and off over the last few weeks. Houston will then get a bit of a break from the tough competition as the team faces the Utah Jazz at home.
The Rockets' final five games will be the ultimate test. They'll face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Lakers, and Nuggets before the playoffs. All five of those teams hold the seventh seed in the West or higher.
The No. 1 seed in the West will belong to the Thunder, but the No. 2 seed has become increasingly coveted for a multitude of reasons. Not only would it mean the Rockets have a home-court advantage until the Western Conference Finals, but Houston will also avoid Oklahoma City through the first two rounds. The Rockets will have a lot of high-pressure matchups to secure that position.