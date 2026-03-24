What is Rockets' Alperen Sengun’s Long-term Projection?

The Houston Rockets have loaded up on young prospects over the last five years, from Jalen Green to Amen Thompson to Jabari Smith Jr. to Alperen Sengun. Green has already proven his ultimate value, as he was key to the Rockets getting Kevin Durant, their long-coveted scorer.

Smith has been ultra reliable for Houston, hitting big shots whenever the team needs them. Or simply making big plays when needed. Amen Thompson is one of the best two-way players in the league, in addition to being a top athlete.

Thompson has already made the First Team All-Defense in just a short two seasons. He projects to be an All-NBA player, if he can develop any semblance of an outside shot. Sengun has already established himself as the star of the group.

The lone star, if you will. Sengun has immersed as one of the best players at his position. He's already been a two-time All-Star.

At just 23-years-old. Even with his flaws and inconsistencies, of which there are many. So what exactly is his long-term prognosis?

According to Frank Urbina of HoopsHype, Sengun will be an All-NBA player within the next five years. Urbina concocted a list of the top NBA players by 2030 and Sengun was the Rockets' lone representation, coming in at 11th on the list.

"We're banking on his age and his current All-Star level getting him into the All-NBA tier over the next five years. If Sengun just improves with his shooting, we're talking about a top big man in the league, because he's so good in other areas, primarily as a face-up center with elite playmaking for a frontcourt player, crafty scoring out of the post and very solid rebounding and screen-setting ability."

Sengun has good footwork at the center position, which has become a thing of the past in today's league. You don't see too many big men having post moves these days.

In fact, we've seen a rise in wing players seeking to add that facet to their respective games. Sengun has been Houston’s lead facilitator in the halfcourt this season, proving the comparisons to Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic. His defense will have to improve in order for him to become a top-ten player, as will his shot making ability, on a more consistent level.

He'll also need to consistently crash the glass more, as he's failed to grab double-digit rebounds in 34 of his 61 total games, which is unacceptable.