Houston Rockets Use Two-Way Contract Slot on Kevon Harris
Houston Rockets continue to make moves this offseason, even if they are flying under the radar, like their recent two-way contract addition of Kevon Harris. Harris went undrafted in 2020 but worked his way into the NBA by the 2022-23 season, attributing to his hard work and dedication.
The news was broken by Michael A Scotto of HoopsHype, who announced the deal on his X account.
"The Houston Rockets and Kevon Harris have agreed to a two-way deal, Senior VP of Darrell Comer told. Harris was the G League Next Up Game MVP and signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks last season. He averaged 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in the G League," said Scotto.
Harris will likely be used in a back-and-forth role as the two-way contract allows, between Rio Grande Valley and Houston. He will add to the loaded wing room already on the Rockets' squad, and will likely not see time in Houston unless a major injury takes place.
Nonetheless, Harris will be a great addition to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He has spent the past five seasons in the G League, but has found solid success as last season he averaged 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds along with a 40.2% completion behind the arc.
The 6-foot-5 wing was named the MVP of the Next Up Game during this past season’s NBA All-Star Weekend, proving to be a valuable asset on any team needing depth.
While this move is certainly not a huge needle mover like the trade for Durant or free agency signing of Dorian Finney-Smith, the Rockets can still find great value in a player like Harris, whether it be in Houston or helping other players develop in Rio Grande Valley.
As the Rockets prepare for next season, we will have to wait and see if Kevon Harris will hear his name called in H-town or if he'll remain in the G League for the season.