Rockets vs Clippers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 2-11 Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a match against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets' match on their home floor will mark the third contest in Houston within the first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

After falling to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night, the Rockets ended their recent four-game road trip with a .500 record. Their lone win amid their four-game road trip came during a 134-127 victory against the Orlando Magic.

Houston began their road trip with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 5.

"It's unfortunate that we haven't had the wins to back up all of the good things that are happening with our group," coach Stephen Silas said. "We are playing hard. We have guys holding themselves accountable. And we do not have a group that gives up when we go down. There are so many good things that are going on."

Rockets vs. Clippers Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 14

Monday, Nov. 14 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Jalen Green (right shoulder soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard (left knee management): OUT

John Wall (left knee management): OUT

Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starters

Los Angeles Clippers

Guard: Reggie Jackson

Guard: Luke Kennard

Forward: Paul George

Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.

Center: Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN