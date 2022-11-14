Skip to main content

Rockets vs Clippers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will try to end their two-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

HOUSTON — The 2-11 Houston Rockets will return to the Toyota Center for a match against the 7-6 Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets' match on their home floor will mark the third contest in Houston within the first 14 games of the 2022-23 campaign.

After falling to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night, the Rockets ended their recent four-game road trip with a .500 record. Their lone win amid their four-game road trip came during a 134-127 victory against the Orlando Magic

Houston began their road trip with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 5.

"It's unfortunate that we haven't had the wins to back up all of the good things that are happening with our group," coach Stephen Silas said. "We are playing hard. We have guys holding themselves accountable. And we do not have a group that gives up when we go down. There are so many good things that are going on."

Rockets vs. Clippers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 14
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
  • Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
  • Jalen Green (right shoulder soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Clippers Injury Report

  • Kawhi Leonard (left knee management): OUT
  • John Wall (left knee management): OUT
Rockets vs. Clippers Projected Starters

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Guard: Reggie Jackson
  • Guard: Luke Kennard
  • Forward: Paul George
  • Forward: Marcus Morris Sr.
  • Center: Ivica Zubac

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

