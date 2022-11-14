Former Rockets Guard John Wall Replicating Mentorship Role In Los Angeles

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets traded for John Wall in December of 2020, the objective was for the former five-time All-Star to help the organization make one last run as championship contenders with James Harden.

But by the time he joined the Los Angeles Clippers 16 months later, Wall departed a rebuilding team that had just notched the league's worst record in back-to-back seasons.

The mentorship he provided to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. amid his on-court absence was Wall's most significant contribution during the 2021-22 campaign. Wall's mentorship is a role he has since replicated during the premature stages of his career with the Clippers.

"I've seen him do the same thing here," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "He gets on the young guys when they are not doing the right things. But he also takes the time to teach them how to play the game the right way. For our young guys to have someone like Wall who is vocal is great."

Lue's appreciation for Wall's mentorship is the same sentiment once echoed by coach Stephen Silas.

His guidance is part of the reason why Houston's backcourt is averaging a combined 34.4 points, 7.0 assists, and 10.0 rebounds entering their third match against the Clippers Monday night.

Green and Porter have credited the game slowing down and their progression amid their on-going development working alongside Wall behind closed doors last season.

The Clippers have ruled Wall out for their contest against the Rockets. But Wall will be observing the development of his young prodigies from the sidelines of the Toyota Center.

Green and Porter will attempt to help the Rockets end a two-game losing streak to the Clippers.

During their previous match on Nov. 2, Wall came off the bench to record six points and four assists to help the Clippers take a 109-101 win over the Rockets. Green and Porter each scored 22 points in the loss.

