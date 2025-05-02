Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face the Golden State Warriors yet again with their season on the line, this time in Game 6.
In Game 5, the Rockets successfully kept their season alive, seeing 75 points between Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to fuel a 15-point win. Steve Kerr would pull his starters mid-way through the third quarter, preparing for what’s sure to be a fireworks-laden Game 6.
With partial rest and playing on their home turf, the Warriors will look to close out the series tonight. Superstar guard Steph Curry has seen two low output games in a row following a 36-point outburst, so he’ll be on notice from the tip.
Winning tonight will be an uphill battle for Houston, but if it can make it out alive, it could have enough momentum in Game 7.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s Game 6:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right ankle impingement
Jock Landale — Out: Right knee contusion
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Stephen Curry — Available: Right thumb splint
Gary Payton II — Available: Left thumb splint
The Rockets have one new designation in Jock Landale, who was listed on the injury report earlier in the series. While Landale does have size, he isn't likely to make an impact in this series, healthy or no.
The Rockets and Warriors tip off at 8 p.m. CT tonight.