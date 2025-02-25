Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
After reopening their 2024-25 season with a bang — a six-point win over the Minnesota Timberwolves — it looked like the Rockets might re-claim the coveted No. 2 seed in the West. But things quickly took a turn in the team’s next bout.
Against Utah on Saturday, the Rockets dropped a more than winnable game, letting the West-worst Jazz ride a bench high to an eventual nine-point win.
Houston has dealt with injuries in recent weeks, and was without a number of key contributors like point guard Fred VanVleet, Tari Eason and more, but still needed the win to bolster their West standing. Now, they’re staring down the barrel of a much tougher team in the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
Led by former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks haven’t necessarily been up to par this year, but they still offer a tough matchup for Houston.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Tuesday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Illness
Jae'Sean Tate — Questionable: Back spasms
Fred VanVleet — Questionable: right ankle strain
Cody Zeller — Out: Not with team
Milwaukee Bucks injuries:
Giannis Antetokounmpo — Probable: Left calf strain
Pat Connaughton — Out: Left calf strain
Bobby Portis — Out: League suspension
Gary Trent Jr. — Probable: Right knee contusion
Ahead of the Milwaukee matchup the Rockets have four players questionable, two of which are primary contributors. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were added on a few offseasons ago, and have been two steadying veteran presences as the team has gone through its youth movement. While the team's youngsters have certainly begun to figure things out, there's no denying what both VanVleet and Brooks bring to the team, especially defensively.
Both superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. are probable. Talented forward Bobby Portis Jr. remains out due to suspension.
The Rockets and Bucks tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
