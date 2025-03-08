Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
On Thursday, the Houston Rockets got a much-needed reset in facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Riding a three-game losing streak, Houston was in dire need of a pick-me-up, and it got just that in the 109-97 beatdown of their Western Conference rival. Three Rockets starters in Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun finished with 20 or more points in the bout, accounting for 58% of the teams total scoring output.
Luckily, the team saw a relatively clean bill of health in Thursday’s matchup, which it will undoubtedly need to make a splash in the upcoming Playoffs.
Now, Houston looks to another face-off with New Orleans to continue improving ahead of the postseason. As it stands now, the Rockets are No. 5 in te Western Conference, just a half-game back from No. 4 and three full games ahead of the Golden State Warriors at No. 6.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of their second meeting in three days:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Fred VanVleet — Out: right ankle strain
Reed Sheppard — Out: right thumb
New Orleans Pelicans injuries:
Brandon Boston — Out: Left ankle sprain
Bruce Brown — Out: return to conditioning
Jose Alvarado — Out: left hip soreness
Dejounte Murray — Out: Right achilles rupture
Herb Jones — Out: Torn rotator cuff
Houston will be without two of its guards, one a veteran in Fred VanVleet and the other a rookie in Reed Sheppard.
The Pelicans remain without their star guard in Dejounte Murray, as well as one of the best defenders in the league in Herb Jones.
The two teams tip off at 6 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.