Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Injury Report
The Rockets are one of the surprise teams in the NBA, boasting one of the best record in the association with its mix of wily veterans and up-and-coming prospects.
Still, a two-game skid without Alperen Sengun has the team in dire need of a bounce-back.
On Thursday, the Rockets suffered a last-second, one-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in a game it likely should’ve won. If not for a slow fourth-quarter stretch — where Houston desperately needed Sengun’s creation ability — they likely would’ve.
Saturday, the team saw what is likely it’s worst loss of the season, losing to the down Brooklyn Nets – a bottom-five team as it stands now — by double digits. The Nets looked the aggressor all night, and it was generally wasn’t up to par with how Houston’s played so far this year.
Now, the Rockets look to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. CT game versus the Knicks to rebound and get back in the win column. Here are the injury reports for both Houston and New York:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left calf contusion
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle sprain
New York Knicks injuries:
OG Anunoby — Questionable: Right foot sprain
Pacome Dadiet — Right toe sprain
Josh Hart — Questionable: Right knee soreness
Kevin McCullar — Out: left ankle surgery
Mitchell Robinson — Out: Left ankle surgery
On the Rockets’ end, Sengun remains questionable with a calf injury, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. remains out with a hand injury suffered in shootaround weeks ago. The newest designation is veteran guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a right ankle sprain and will be sideline for the game versus New York.
The Knicks have two starters in OG Anunoby and Josh Hart with questionable designations. Anunoby has been apart of the team’s core-four with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, and would be an obviously big blow to the squad’s overall talent level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.