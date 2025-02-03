Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

The Rockets will look go get back on track against New York on Monday.

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Rockets are one of the surprise teams in the NBA, boasting one of the best record in the association with its mix of wily veterans and up-and-coming prospects.

Still, a two-game skid without Alperen Sengun has the team in dire need of a bounce-back. 

On Thursday, the Rockets suffered a last-second, one-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in a game it likely should’ve won. If not for a slow fourth-quarter stretch — where Houston desperately needed Sengun’s creation ability — they likely would’ve.

Saturday, the team saw what is likely it’s worst loss of the season, losing to the down Brooklyn Nets – a bottom-five team as it stands now — by double digits. The Nets looked the aggressor all night, and it was generally wasn’t up to par with how Houston’s played so far this year.

Now, the Rockets look to tonight’s 6:30 p.m. CT game versus the Knicks to rebound and get back in the win column. Here are the injury reports for both Houston and New York:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left calf contusion

Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture 

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ankle sprain

New York Knicks injuries:

OG Anunoby — Questionable: Right foot sprain

Pacome Dadiet — Right toe sprain

Josh Hart — Questionable: Right knee soreness

Kevin McCullar — Out: left ankle surgery

Mitchell Robinson — Out: Left ankle surgery

On the Rockets’ end, Sengun remains questionable with a calf injury, and forward Jabari Smith Jr. remains out with a hand injury suffered in shootaround weeks ago. The newest designation is veteran guard Fred VanVleet, who suffered a right ankle sprain and will be sideline for the game versus New York.

The Knicks have two starters in OG Anunoby and Josh Hart with questionable designations. Anunoby has been apart of the team’s core-four with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, and would be an obviously big blow to the squad’s overall talent level. 

