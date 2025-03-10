Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report
In a back-to-back home-and-away with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Houston Rockets were offered a reset.
Houston struggled amid a three-game skid against the Kings, Thunder and Pacers, finishing as a -32 in that span. They won both of the matchups with New Orleans by double digits, first issuing a solid 12-point win, before exploding for 146 points in the second contest to win by 29.
The Rockets are now amid an easier stretch in their schedule, which will continue into late March. It will undoubtedly be used to get healthy and rev up as the season continues to grind towards the postseason. Houston is set to earn a bid for the first time since 2020.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Orlando:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Fred VanVleet — Questionable: Right ankle strain
Orlando Magic injuries:
Jalen Suggs — Out: Left Knee Trochiea
Moe Wagner — Out: Left ACL tear
Despite some notable players residing on it, the Rockets’ injury report has slimmed down tremendously in recent weeks. The team didn’t have a necessarily healthy last few months, but seems to be trending towards having most of its rotation available soon.
Veteran point guard Fred VanVleet has missed extended time due to two separate ankle injuries, but now has a “questionable” designation, hinting towards a possible return against Orlando or soon after. His staying healthy will have massive Playoffs implications, as he’s one of a few Rockets to have any experience in that area.
Rookie Reed Sheppard will remain out with a thumb he fractured against the Pelicans. He’s projected to be evaluated around the end of the regular season.
The Magic have seen one of the larger and more active injury reports so far this season, missing a high-level contributor in Jalen Suggs and a rotational piece in Moe Wager right now.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center tonight.
