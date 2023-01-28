Rockets vs. Pistons Preview: Can Alperen Sengun Lead Short-Handed Rockets To Victory?

With Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined, the Houston Rockets will heavily rely upon Alperen Sengun Saturday against the Pistons.

The Houston Rockets (11-38) will face the Detroit Pistons (13-37) Saturday night inside Little Caesars Arena.

Both franchises are at the bottom of their respective conference. After ending their 13-game losing streak, the Rockets have dropped their last two games.

Rockets vs. Pistons Broadcast Information:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 28 Time: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report:

Kevin Porter Jr. (left foot contusion) OUT

Jalen Green (right calf contusion) OUT

Detroit Pistons Injury Report:

Marvin Bagley III (right-hand fracture) OUT

Cade Cunningham (left tibia stress fracture) OUT

Cory Joseph (lower back soreness) OUT

Three things to watch:

Playing for coach Stephen Silas:

Coach Stephen Silas will miss his second game of the season. He will be in charlotte for the memorial of his dad, Paul Silas. Silas announced that assistant coach John Lucas II will fill in for his duties.

This will mark the second time Lucas filled in for Silas since his father's death in December. He led the Rockets to a 97-92 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 11.

Rockets leaning heavily upon Alperen Sengun without Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr:

The Rockets will remain short-handed against the Pistons. Jalen Green will miss his first game of the season due to a right calf contusion. He sustained the injury in Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With no Green or Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun could have a big game. Jan. 16 marked the last time Sengun took the court without Green and Porter. He finished the night with a team-high 33 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Porter will miss his ninth consecutive game due to a left foot contusion. I spoke to Porter quickly ahead of the Rockets' game against the Cavaliers. When I asked him how he was feeling, he said, "doing better." Thursday marked the first time I saw him without a walking booth.

Containing Saddiq Bey on defense:

Saddiq Bey has been in an offensive groove over the last seven games. After scoring 25 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night, Bey has averaged 21.6 points on 42.2 percent shooting from deep.

He has scored 20 or more points in six of his previous seven games. Bey's best performance came against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored a career-high 30 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3PT) in the Pistons' win over the Timberwolves.

Bey has averaged 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his last three games against the Rockets.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN