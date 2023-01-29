Rockets vs. Pistons Takeaways: Short-Handed In Numbers, But Not Outworked

The Houston Rockets recorded one of their most impressive wins of the season despite being significantly short-handed against the Pistons Saturday night.

The Houston Rockets (12-38) recorded one of their most impressive wins of the season. Short-handed inside Little Caesars Arena, the Rockets took a 117-114 win over the Detroit Pistons (13-38).

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's win.

Next-man-up mentality:

The Rockets were significantly short-handed against the Pistons.

Coach Stephen Silas was in Charlotte to attend a memorial service for his late father, Paul Silas. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. were out due to their respective injuries. And a few hours before tip-off, the Rockets ruled Alperen Sengun out due to a non-COVID illness.

"We were missing our key pieces," Jae'Sean Tate said. "I think we did a great job today of having a next-man-up mentality. All of our young guys came in and contributed to winning the game."

The Rockets played 12 of their 13 active players, and everyone contributed to the win.

Usman Garuba and Daishen Nix each hit a few fourth-quarter triples to keep Houston in the game. Josh Christopher, who came off the bench and scored 11 points, helped the Rockets gain momentum in the second quarter after trailing by as many as 14 points.

And K.J. Martin took the helm as Houston's clutch player down the stretch. He scored on a huge put-back attempt en route to a double-double performance of 15 points and 13 rebounds.

"This was a good win for us," John Lucas II said. "This is how we have to play. When we got it down to the end, we did a great job of hanging in there. We desperately needed this one. And to win this game for coach, hopefully, he enjoys this one."

Tari Eason ends a great week on a high note:

Lucas credited the Rockets' victory to effort and hustle, and Tari Eason was at the forefront.

Silas described Eason as a ball of energy during the two games he started in place of Jabari Smith Jr. And against the Pistons, Eason validated Silas' description. He recorded his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Eason also had a great night on the defensive end with two blocks.

While helping the Rockets go 2-2 over the last seven days, Eason has averaged 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.

"This is something we can build on, especially knowing what the guys in this room could do," Eason said. "With our other guys coming back, we should get better. Tonight shows that a lot of guys, including myself, are going to keep fighting."

Jabari Smith Jr. made a major impact outside of his scoring:

Lucas said Jabari Smith Jr. believed he would have a big night without Green, Porter, and Sengun. Smith began the night shooting 1-of-4 and finished with seven points on 16.7 percent shooting from the field.

He recorded a dozen rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the win. Smith's best defensive stop took place in the final 20 seconds to help Houston secure a victory.

With the Rockets leading 113-112, Smith rejected Alec Burks' layup attempt. The block led to a jump ball between Smith and Burks, which gave the Rockets a major possession down the stretch. His defensive efforts prevented the Pistons from taking a late-game lead.

"I was really proud of Jabari for staying patient. He did not shoot well," Lucas said. "I had to settle Jabari down early because he thought it would be his night to get all the shots. I was on him pretty good late in the game."

Best performance:

Eric Gordon stepped up huge down the stretch with 11 fourth-quarter points. But Tari Eason was the Rockets' best player for all 48 minutes. If not for Eason's energy on both ends, the Rockets would have left Detroit with a loss.

Worst performance:

Every player who touched the court in Detroit contributed to the Rockets' win. No one deserved this honor.

Final Words:

"Short-handed or whatever you want to call it, we all stepped up and got the win." — Tari Eason

