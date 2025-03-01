Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Rockets skidded into the All-Star break, suffering a six-game losing-streak just before, but have come out of the gate swinging.
Since taking a week off to watch Alperen Sengun compete in All-Star weekend, the team has won three games in four tries, with two of those coming against postseason-bound teams in Minnesota and Milwaukee.
Most recently, Houston took down the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs, largely behind budding star Amen Thompson’s scoring surge. Across his 30 minutes, he added 25 points on 12-for-15 shooting, staying to his do-it-all ways with nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
With the hot-streak, the Rockets have climbed back into a tie for the No. 4 seed in the West, and are eyeing the No. 2 spot that they occupied for weeks. Their next test comes against the Sacramento Kings, who are vying for a postseason berth of their own. They’re currently sitting in the final Play-In spot at No. 10, and will likely continue to scratch and claw their way up the standings.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Cody Zeller — Out: Not with team
Sacramento Kings injuries:
For the first time in some time, the Rockets enter the game with a completely healthy core, as does their opponent in Sacramento. Both teams are without G League players, and Houston is without Cody Zeller.
The two teams tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
