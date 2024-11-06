Rockets vs. Spurs: Matchups to Watch
The Houston Rockets are set to face the San Antonio Spurs tonight for their third-season matchup. At 4-3, Houston has split the season series thus far at one win and one loss against the Spurs and now has a good understanding of its opponent.
On the flip side, San Antonio knows just as much. The Rockets nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in the first matchup but fell short by three points. Two days later, Houston was the team that nearly blew a double-digit lead but held on to win 106-101.
In their third meeting of the season, there will be plenty of matchups to watch, as both teams have very talented players.
Alperen Sengun vs. Victor Wembanyama
Wembanyama has won the individual battle against Sengun convincingly in their last two meetings. On Oct. 26, Wembanyama put up 29 points and seven rebounds, while Sengun struggled to shoot, putting up just six points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.
In their second meeting, Sengun improved, putting up 12 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes. Wembanyama had 14 points and 20 rebounds in more time but was limited in scoring.
Granted, Wembanyama wasn't guarded by Sengun the entire time, and it's hard to give the less athletic and shorter center minutes against a monster like the Spurs' center. However, Sengun had a bounceback game on Monday against the New York Knicks, going 11-for-15 to end with 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. It seems like he could be ready to go to work on offense against the 7'3" alien.
Fred VanVleet vs. Chris Paul
VanVleet is the better player between him and Paul and displayed that in the past two matchups. Although his three-point shot was off, VanVleet put up 18 points and seven assists in the first game, followed by 11 points and nine assists two days later.
Paul, at the tail end of his career, can still be effective. His IQ is still elite and had nine assists in his first game against the Rockets in a Spurs uniform. The matchup will come down to who can facilitate better and play defense on the other end, something both players do extremely well. The floor generals will look to score less and play good basketball with their young cores.
