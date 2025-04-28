Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview

The Houston Rockets are visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 4. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody.
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 as they trail 2-1.

The Warriors broke the tie in Game 3 with a 104-93 victory against the Rockets to open up play at the Chase Center following the first two games in Houston.

The Rockets were able to respond with a win after a Game 1 loss, and they will hope for the same result again as the team was able to bounce back in Game 2.

Houston's job could be harder if Jimmy Butler returns from his injury, but the Rockets will have to put their best foot forward against whoever the Warriors trot out.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:

Rockets vs. Warriors Information

  • Date: Monday, April 28
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • TV: TNT, TruTV, Max App
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - knee contusion)

Golden State Warriors

  • SF Jimmy Butler III (QUESTIONABLE - pelvic contusion)

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

