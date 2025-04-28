Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets are back in action as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 as they trail 2-1.
The Warriors broke the tie in Game 3 with a 104-93 victory against the Rockets to open up play at the Chase Center following the first two games in Houston.
The Rockets were able to respond with a win after a Game 1 loss, and they will hope for the same result again as the team was able to bounce back in Game 2.
Houston's job could be harder if Jimmy Butler returns from his injury, but the Rockets will have to put their best foot forward against whoever the Warriors trot out.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game between the Warriors and Rockets:
Rockets vs. Warriors Information
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- TV: TNT, TruTV, Max App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SF Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- C Jock Landale (QUESTIONABLE - knee contusion)
Golden State Warriors
- SF Jimmy Butler III (QUESTIONABLE - pelvic contusion)
Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.